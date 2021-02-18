Cowboys ready to start season, relying on veteran lineup to lead the way

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - ” I think our success this weekend is going to be determined on just playing the baseball game well” said head baseball coach Justin Hill. “I like our team. I like our group. How ready are we to go play somebody who’s probably got as high of a talent level that Alabama’s got I don’t know but I know our guys don’t care they just want to go play.”
McNeese’s season opener against the 25th ranked Crimson Tide of Alabama will be sure to give them a unique challenge to open the season. It’s fitting considering the numerous off-the-field obstacles the Pokes had to overcome this season.
“I think this weekend will be an emotional moment you know in a lot of ways for a lot of people” Hill said. “For our kids, for me my family. Everybody on that bus in some way, shape, or form is going to go through something.”
But make no mistake, McNeese is headed to Alabama with a goal of winning. The Pokes have beaten an SEC team each of the last five seasons and have a veteran lineup that led the Southland in batting and runs scored in 2020.
That experienced lineup should allow the younger corps of players time to adjust to college baseball.
“Cooper Hext and Carson Carpenter have a chance to learn from Clayton Rasbeary and Nate Fisbeck and Jake Dickerson and Brett Whelton. I think they’re getting just an invaluable experience” Hill added. “I mean it’s at the cost of playing time right now, but they may increase their playing time for the rest of their career because of the interaction they have right now.”
At your service covering the cowboys Brandon Williams KPLC 7 Sports.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.