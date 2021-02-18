Cowboys baseball season set to get underway this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - “I’m excited! We’re playing the game is scheduled, the game is set, and I know our guys will be really really excited” said McNeese head Baseball coach Justin Hill.
As the temperature rises, so too does the anticipation for the start of the college baseball season. Justin Hill and the Cowboys open the year on the road at No. 25 Alabama on Friday.
The three-game series vs. a ranked opponent will be a test for the Pokes as Sulphur native Will Dion is set to make his 2nd career opening day start.
“We’ve got a few guys that are limited right now as far as how many innings they can pitch, how many appearances they can make” Hill said. “Pretty straightforward Will Dion is going to go on Friday, Tye Abraham will go on Saturday game two for us.”
Dion struggled to keep runs off the board in 2020 after a freshman All-American season in 2019. Hill said he is aiming to keep him fresh for the long haul this season and that starts with Friday.
“Hey as much as I want to you know let Will Dion go out there and pitch until he can’t on Friday, and as much as he wants to do that more than anything, I’ve got to make sure that he’s there for the long haul for us” Hill added.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.