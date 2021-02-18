Barbe baseball ranked No. 9 in MaxPreps’ preseason Top 25

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Barbe Buccaneer baseball program is no stranger to national attention and on Wednesday, the program earned another honor being named a top-ten team in the country. The preseason MaxPreps Top 25 high school baseball rankings have the Bucs listed as its ninth-best team.
The article points out the impressive amount of college talent on Barbe’s roster for this upcoming season. This past November Jack Walker (Mississippi State), Adam Guth (UL Lafayette), Kyle DeBarge (UL Lafayette) and Kameron Edwards (Eastern Kentucky) all signed with Division I universities. Ethan Medlin (East Mississippi Community College) and Jo Jo Semien (Xavier University) are also set to continue their careers in college.
In addition, underclassmen Gavin Guidry and JC Vanek are committed to LSU and Donovan LaSalle is a Ragin Cajun commit.
Barbe is the only Louisiana team to be ranked.
In May, Walker named one of MaxPreps Top 50 baseball players for 2021.
