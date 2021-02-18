Barbe baseball ranked No. 9 in MaxPreps’ preseason Top 25

Barbe pitcher Jack Walker (Source: Gabe McDonald)
By Brady Renard | February 18, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 7:07 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Barbe Buccaneer baseball program is no stranger to national attention and on Wednesday, the program earned another honor being named a top-ten team in the country. The preseason MaxPreps Top 25 high school baseball rankings have the Bucs listed as its ninth-best team.

The article points out the impressive amount of college talent on Barbe’s roster for this upcoming season. This past November Jack Walker (Mississippi State), Adam Guth (UL Lafayette), Kyle DeBarge (UL Lafayette) and Kameron Edwards (Eastern Kentucky) all signed with Division I universities. Ethan Medlin (East Mississippi Community College) and Jo Jo Semien (Xavier University) are also set to continue their careers in college.

In addition, underclassmen Gavin Guidry and JC Vanek are committed to LSU and Donovan LaSalle is a Ragin Cajun commit.

An outstanding outfield and two of the state’s top pitchers lead one of the nation’s top all-around programs. Walker returns after missing his junior season with an arm injury. He was all-state as a sophomore and has signed to play at Mississippi State. He’ll join Guth, who was 5-0 as a sophomore in 2019.
Kevin Askeland, MaxPreps

Barbe is the only Louisiana team to be ranked.

In May, Walker named one of MaxPreps Top 50 baseball players for 2021.

