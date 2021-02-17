WATER UPDATES: Lake Charles, other areas, ask residents to conserve water to rebuild pressure

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Area water plants continue to ask residents to conserve water to help rebuild pressure.
In Lake Charles, yesterday’s power outage caused the city system to lose pressure, said city spokeswoman Katie Harrington. All six of Lake Charles’ water plants are up and running at double capacity, but the water system is struggling to rebuild pressure because so many residents have their faucets open, dripping.
With a rise in temperatures today, the city is asking residents to shut off dripping faucets and conserve water.
Rebuilding pressure is “simply a demand issue,” Harrington said.
Water crews in Lake Charles have capped off about 150 leaks since Tuesday.
DeRidder, as well as Hackberry, also reported drops in pressure this morning, resulting in boil advisories in both areas.
Water is currently shut off in Hackberry and residents there are asked to stop dripping faucets to help restore pressure.
Click HERE for information on what to do when you’re under a boil advisory.
- Waterworks No. 4 in Calcasieu shutting off water for repairs. Customers are asked to turn off the water in their homes. Once the water is restored, customers will be under a boil advisory.
- Waterworks No. 5 of Wards 3 and 8 has issued a boil advisory due to water pressure loss. District Five customers are asked to conserve water until further notice.
Carlyss Waterworks No. 9
Carlyss Waterworks No. 9 are asked to conserve water due to low pressure. Residents are also asked to check for leaks on the side of their meter. Anyone with a leak is asked to shut off the meter immediately.
- The City of DeRidder has experienced a citywide drop in pressure and is now under a precautionary boil advisory. Anyone seeing an emergency involving a city water line is asked to call 337-462-8903.
- Jeff Davis Central Waterworks - which provides water to residents to Iowa, Welsh, and Roanoke - is under a boil advisory.
- Hackberry Water District is under a boil advisory due to a loss of pressure. Water is currently shut off and will be restored as soon as possible. Residents are asked to stop dripping faucets to help restore pressure.
- Houston River Waterworks has issued a system-wide boil advisory. Water will remain off until 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.
- Kinder has asked residents to conserve water and has issued a precautionary boil advisory due to low water pressure.
- City of Lake Charles asks residents to conserve water and stop dripping faucets.
- Water Works District #1 asks customers to conserve water. The system is experiencing a large demand that will deplete the supply if not conserved.
- Oberlin residents are asked to conserve water to help rebuild pressure. If a leak is found, please call 337-977-1362.
- Water Works District #2 has a precautionary boil advisory due to severe weather, causing a loss of pressure. Boil water for one minute before consumption. Minute will begin when the water comes to a rolling boil.
- Includes: South of Phelps Prison to DeQuincy, Highway 12, Highway 389 East, Hargrove Community, and all of the Fields area.
- City of Sulphur residents are asked to stop dripping faucets and conserve water to help rebuild pressure in the system. Both plants are functioning and producing water at a normal volume, however, the low pressure is due to the system being overwhelmed. The city is also under a precautionary boil advisory. Residents who have busted pipes are asked to turn off the water at the cut-off. Residents are asked to report water leaks to 337-527-4582.
- Vinton under boil advisory. Residents are asked to turn off faucets as city officials work to bring the water system back up.
- Water Works District #4 asks that customers to conserve water.
