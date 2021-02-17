Two Lake Charles men accused of attempted murder following stabbing

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two Lake Charles men have been arrested after being accused of stabbing a victim on 18th Street, according to Lake Charles Police.
Capt. Kevin Kirkum says police were called to the 18th Street near Center Street in reference to a stabbing around 3:53 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2021.
Officers determined that the victim had been walking along 18th Street when he was stopped by two men in a vehicle. The victim and the two men got into an argument leading to one of the two men taking out a knife and stabbing the victim.
Police say they identified Albert Wheeler III, 40, and Roger Delafosse, 31, as the two suspects and arrested them.
Both men have been booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center for attempted second-degree murder. Wheeler’s bond has been set at $350,000 while Delafosse’s bond was set at $365,000.
