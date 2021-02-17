LIVE WEATHER BLOG: Jeff Davis, Vernon cancel school Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Here are live updates from authorities regarding the winter storm warning that is in effect.
- Allen Parish schools closed Thursday, Feb. 18.
- Jeff Davis Parish schools closed Thursday, Feb. 18.
- Vernon Parish schools closed Thursday, Feb. 18.
Click HERE for water updates in Southwest Louisiana.
Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso is reminding drivers that when traffic lights are out, intersections are to be treated as four-way stops.
Beauregard Parish
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is advising residents that all state-maintained roadways in Beauregard Parish have been deemed impassable due to winter weather conditions.
There has been significant accumulation of ice on bridges, overpasses, and roadways making travel inadvisable.
Vernon Parish
Roads in Vernon Parish have also been deemed impassable due to winter weather conditions.
Waste Management will resume trash and garbage collections for Calcasieu and Cameron parishes on Wednesday, Feb. 17. Wednesday collections will be for Wednesday routes, Thursday collections for Thursday routes and Friday collections for Friday routes. Monday and Tuesday routes will be recovered the following Monday and Tuesday. Waste Management will pick up all extra trash and garbage at that time.
- Calcasieu Parish offices and services is closed Wednesday, February 17. The transit system will be suspended. The Residential Solid Waste Convenience Centers in Lake Charles and Sulphur will also be closed.
- Catholic Charities Southwest Louisiana’s Food Drive-through Distribution at St. Mary’s of the Lake in Big Lake has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. - noon on Thursday, Feb. 18. Please bring CCSWLA Registration Cards.
- Douglas Fournet Lake Charles VA Clinic is closed Wednesday, Feb. 17.
- City of Lake Charles offices and services is closed Wednesday, February 17. The transit system will be suspended and trash and garbage pickup will not run.
- Memorial Health System is resuming normal operations on several campuses on Wednesday, Feb. 17: Memorial Hospital, Archer Institute, and Memorial for Women. Moss Memorial Health Clinic and other offsite clinics not located at Memorial Hospital or Memorial for Women will remain closed until power across the city becomes more reliable. Patients with appointments are being contacted.
- West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital is resuming outpatient services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. All WCCH clinics will remain closed. Clinic patients originally scheduled for an appointment on Wednesday will be contacted by clinic staff about rescheduling.
