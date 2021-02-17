Leesville man arrested for murder following welfare check

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Leesville man following a welfare check call.
Sheriff Sam Craft announced the arrest of Robert Lombardo, age 46, of Leesville.
At 6:29 p.m. on Feb 15, VPSO received a request for a welfare check at a residence in Jeane Chapel Trailer Park in Leesville. The caller was concerned for the well-being of family members at the residence.
When deputies arrived, they located two deceased persons. They secured the scene and contacted VPSO Criminal Division detectives.
Detectives identified the victims as Joseph Lombardo, age 83, and Rita Lombardo, age 60, both of Leesville.
Robert Lombardo, their son, had contacted the caller and “stated that he had beaten his parents to death,” said VPSO.
Lombardo was located and taken into custody. He told detectives that he and the victims had a domestic disturbance before the murders.
According to VPSO, Lombardo indicated that the murders took place several days before his arrest.
Lombardo is booked in the VPSO jail on two counts of second degree murder. Bond has not been set.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.