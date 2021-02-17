Historical building burns at Dry Creek Baptist Camp

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A historical building at Dry Creek Baptist Camp burned Wednesday afternoon.
The fire at the old schoolhouse known to locals at “the white house” was expected to result in a total loss of the structure, Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed.
Dry Creek Baptist Camp shared a Facebook live of the fire, saying “We desperately need your prayer.”
Herford said he was “heartbroken” at the news, adding that he had stayed in the building before.
“That building is such an important part of that community and to Beauregard Parish,” Herford said. “This is a huge loss for that community and the parish.”
Herford said officials were reaching out to the Fire Marshal’s Office out of an abundance of caution to determine the cause of the fire.
KPLC has reached out to the camp for a statement.
