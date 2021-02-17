FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A wintry mix for areas north this morning, cold rain for the afternoon

For the majority of us this will just be a day with a cold and miserable rain as temperatures are hovering around or just below freezing this morning. The best chance for areas along and south of I-10 of seeing some sleet or freezing rain will be before sunrise, before our temperatures climb above freezing for the afternoon. Rounds of rain will be moving through during the morning and afternoon with some heavier showers embedded as well. There may even be some thunder in the mix into the afternoon, especially for areas to our east. Temperatures will not be warming much though as we see a range in temperatures during the afternoon with highs in the upper 30′s to near 40 for areas south and the further north you go the closer to freezing you’ll stay during the day. Rain chances will come to an end as we head into the evening with temperatures falling into Thursday morning with areas north into the upper 20′s to near 30 to lower 30′s as you make your way towards the coastline.