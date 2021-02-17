FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A wintry mix for areas north this morning, cold rain for the afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A First Alert Day has been issued as we are seeing a wintry mix for areas north of I-10 this morning where temperatures are in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s. A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect this morning at 5:00 a.m. for Vernon and Beauregard for ice accumulations up to a quarter of an inch or more.
For the majority of us this will just be a day with a cold and miserable rain as temperatures are hovering around or just below freezing this morning. The best chance for areas along and south of I-10 of seeing some sleet or freezing rain will be before sunrise, before our temperatures climb above freezing for the afternoon. Rounds of rain will be moving through during the morning and afternoon with some heavier showers embedded as well. There may even be some thunder in the mix into the afternoon, especially for areas to our east. Temperatures will not be warming much though as we see a range in temperatures during the afternoon with highs in the upper 30′s to near 40 for areas south and the further north you go the closer to freezing you’ll stay during the day. Rain chances will come to an end as we head into the evening with temperatures falling into Thursday morning with areas north into the upper 20′s to near 30 to lower 30′s as you make your way towards the coastline.
A few showers with some sleet may be around to start our Thursday with the best chance of seeing that for areas north into Beauregard, Vernon and Allen. Temperatures remain on the colder as areas struggle to reach the lower 40′s for Thursday thanks to cloud cover sticking around during the day. There is positive news as we head into the end of the week and weekend though as sunshine makes a return for Friday, but we still see highs in the middle to upper 40′s. A more noticeable warm up returns during the weekend as highs climb into the middle to upper 50′s Saturday with middle to upper 60′s for Sunday afternoon. The nice weather sticks around into next week a well s high pressure is the main driving force for our weather.
Sunday night into Monday we see a quick moving system push through and this could bring us a few showers mainly during the overnight, but anything that does fall will be on the lighter side. Highs stay steady during the afternoon in the middle 60′s through Wednesday before flirting with 70 by the end of the week. Keep the rain gear handy today if you are having to go out, and if you live to the north make sure to pay close attention to the forecast and allow yourself extra time as the freezing rain occurs. Have a great Wednesday!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.