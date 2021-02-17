FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more round of wintry weather possible Thursday

After all the precipitation ends on Thursday, another hard freeze will be on the way for Friday morning as temperatures take a dip into the lower to middle 20s, so you’ll need to make those preparations with water pipes again by Thursday night and again on Friday night with another hard freeze expected overnight. By this weekend, conditions will greatly improve with temperatures closer to 50 by Saturday afternoon and highs back into the 60s by Sunday. We’ll be done with the hard freezes after Saturday morning. Be especially careful when traveling at night as patches of black ice will be a problem with any moisture on the roadways refreezing Friday and Saturday mornings.