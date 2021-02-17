Entergy, Cleco, Jeff Davis once again asking customers to conserve energy

“Conserving energy now could help keep the lights on later. If the power supply cannot meet the demand, periodic power outages could be needed to protect the stability of the power grid and prevent widespread lengthy outages,” said Jennifer Cahill, director of corporate communications. “Yesterday, we took the unprecedented step, as directed by MISO, to force outages across parts of our service territory. This is only the third time in the company’s 85-year history that this step has been taken – once in 2008 and the other two times during this winter storm event.”