Boil advisory in effect for all Shreveport water customers due to pipeline breaks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport has issued a boil advisory for all of its water customers.
That means any water that is to be consumed must first be disinfected water by boiling it.
“Water pressure in many areas of the city is extremely low due to the unprecedented winter storm and resulting water main blowouts across the water distribution system,” says the advisory issued Tuesday evening. “Crews are working to identify and repair water main blowouts as quickly as possible.”
Workers on Line Avenue at Rutherford Street say the 12-inch pipeline they are working on there is one of at least a half dozen water line breaks in Shreveport.
The water is off and they are preparing to dig to see what’s needed to repair the line.
Members of the crew from Wicker, a company the city contracts to fix breaks in pipelines that are eight inches or larger, say they expect to be out there for hours.
The boil advisory will remain in effect until water samples are cleared by the Louisiana Office of Public Health.
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled).
