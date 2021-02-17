Available resources as many across SWLA still without power

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -This winter storm is causing challenges for so many across Southwest Louisiana--from the less fortunate to those residents who are still without power and water at this hour.
“Lost power about 7 this morning...got it back about 5 hours later,” said Vanessa Mouton.
The bitter cold from this winter storm already a challenge...Add in the rolling blackouts and locals are doing whatever they can to stay warm.
“With anxiety, it’s even worse...trying to take care of my mom and keep her warm and safe,” Mouton said.
The Cajun Navy stepping in to provide relief to a community still recovering from mother nature’s wrath.
“Since Friday, we’ve delivered close to 200 portable heaters. we had about 300 requests and we’re working on that now to get them all out on the ground,” said Community Outreach volunteer Marisa Mckimm.
Some parts of the area still with power this afternoon, we’re able to take in those less fortunate.
“I thought I was going to weather it out there on the streets. I had to come in because I couldn’t walk 2 or 3 blocks without the bottom of my feet freezing.”
“As an emergency shelter, we’ve done our best to wear masks as we go through covid restrictions...we’re just doing the best we can,” Scott Sonnier, Open Door Biker Church Volunteer.
Making do with few resources has been the motto for many locals these last few months.
“We had to get the generator from outback and that brought flashbacks from the hurricane,” Mouton said.
Flashbacks that are made easier knowing that help is available.
“This is an effort for the people from the people,” Mckimm said.
“It makes you feel a lot better knowing we’ve got help...yeah, a lot better,” Mouton said.
With cooler temperatures more than likely sticking around, officials say the main priority is getting reliable heat sources to those who need it most and can sustain it with generator power.
The Cajun Navy says if you need any supplies or assistance from volunteers, you can reach out to them on their Facebook page or at cajunrelief.org
· Homeless individuals in the Lake Area will be provided food and shelter during the upcoming freeze thanks to local agencies - if you need help call 211.
· Residents are urged to take caution while driving due to the possibility of ice that is not visible. All Lake Charles public safety employees and public works crews will be continuously monitoring street conditions.
· Click here to check the latest road conditions http://www.dotd.la.gov/Pages/default.aspx
· Use extreme caution with fireplaces and space heaters. Keep flammable material away from heat sources.
· Check that smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.
· Practice generator safety! Make sure generators are hooked up correctly and never operate them in enclosed spaces. Click HERE for more on generator safety.
· Make sure your phone and other devices are fully charged. Setting your phone to Low Power Mode can help stretch your battery charge. A car charger will allow you to charge your phone in your vehicle in case of loss of power.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.