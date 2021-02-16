What to do if you are under a boil advisory

So you’re under a boil advisory, but what does that mean? It usually means there was a loss of power or pressure at the water plant, and they want to be sure the water you drink is safe.
The Centers for Disease Control recommend the following while under a boil order:
- Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare food.
- If you need to boil water, bring it to a full roiling boil for 1 minute, and allow to cool
- Do not count on your refrigerator’s water filter to clean your water.
- Do not use the ice from your freezer if it is supplied by a water line. When the order has lifted, throw out your old ice.
- Use bottled or boiled water to brush your teeth.
- When bathing or showering, do not swallow water.
- Remember your pets! Give them bottled or boiled water too.
