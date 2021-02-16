SNEAUX DAY: Southwest Louisiana sports fields blanketed with snow

Sulphur's Matt Walker Memorial Stadium covered in snow. (Source: Sulphur High School)
By Brady Renard | February 15, 2021 at 8:09 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 8:29 PM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Monday was a day of snowy fun for many in Southwest Louisiana as the area was covered in snow or an icy slush. It also saw our sports fields blanketed with a coat of white.

Here are photos sent to KPLC 7 Sports to celebrate the ‘sneaux day.’ Send your school’s snow picture to sports@kplctv.com to be featured in the story.

McNeese football’s Cowboy Stadium

McNeese soccer’s Cowgirl Field

McNeese baseball’s Joe Miller Ballpark, ‘The Jeaux’

Lake Charles’ Cougar Stadium

Barbe High School’s baseball field

Sulphur High School’s Matt Walker Memorial Stadium

Sulphur’s McMurry Park

Sam Houston High School’s baseball and softball fields

LaGrange High School

Leesville High School’s Wampus Cat Stadium

Iota’s Bulldog Stadium

Iowa High School’s Jesse E. Cady Stadium

South Beauregard High School’s baseball field

Westlake High School’s baseball field

DeQuincy High School’s G. Dalton Faircloth Stadium

Lake Arthur High School’s Jack Doland Memorial Stadium

Oakdale High School

Pickering High School’s O’Banion Stadium

Welsh High School’s Greyhound Stadium

Vinton High School’s B.S. Walker Stadium

Vinton High School’s baseball field

