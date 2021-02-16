SNEAUX DAY: Southwest Louisiana sports fields blanketed with snow

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Monday was a day of snowy fun for many in Southwest Louisiana as the area was covered in snow or an icy slush. It also saw our sports fields blanketed with a coat of white.
Here are photos sent to KPLC 7 Sports to celebrate the ‘sneaux day.’ Send your school’s snow picture to sports@kplctv.com to be featured in the story.
McNeese football’s Cowboy Stadium
McNeese soccer’s Cowgirl Field
McNeese baseball’s Joe Miller Ballpark, ‘The Jeaux’
Lake Charles’ Cougar Stadium
Barbe High School’s baseball field
Sulphur High School’s Matt Walker Memorial Stadium
Sulphur’s McMurry Park
Sam Houston High School’s baseball and softball fields
LaGrange High School
Leesville High School’s Wampus Cat Stadium
Iota’s Bulldog Stadium
Iowa High School’s Jesse E. Cady Stadium
South Beauregard High School’s baseball field
Westlake High School’s baseball field
DeQuincy High School’s G. Dalton Faircloth Stadium
Lake Arthur High School’s Jack Doland Memorial Stadium
Oakdale High School
Pickering High School’s O’Banion Stadium
Welsh High School’s Greyhound Stadium
Vinton High School’s B.S. Walker Stadium
Vinton High School’s baseball field
