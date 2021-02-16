LIVE WEATHER BLOG: Carlyss Water Works District No. 9 residents asked to check for leaks

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Here are live updates from authorities regarding the winter storm warning that is in effect.
- Allen Parish schools closed Wednesday, Feb. 17, and Thursday, Feb. 18.
- Beauregard Parish schools closed Wednesday, Feb. 17.
- Calcasieu Parish schools closed Wednesday, Feb. 17.
- Diocese of Lake Charles schools closed Wednesday, Feb. 17.
- Glad Tidings Preschool closed Wednesday, Feb. 17.
- Jeff Davis Parish schools closed Wednesday, Feb. 17.
- Lake Charles Charter Academy and Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy closed Wednesday, Feb. 17.
- Lake Charles College Prep has scheduled an asynchronous virtual day for Wednesday, Feb. 17.
- McNeese State University closed Wednesday, Feb. 17.
- SOWELA closed Wednesday, Feb. 17.
- Vernon Parish schools closed Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Allen Parish Water District
The Northwest Allen Parish Water District in Grant has issued a system-wide boil advisory until further notice.
Carlyss Water Works No. 9
Carlyss Water Works No. 9 is experiencing a pressure loss. Residents are asked to check for leaks immediately. Anyone seeing any main line leaks are asked to call 337-583-2777.
Elizabeth
All of the Village of Elizabeth water customers are under a boil advisory until further notice.
Lake Charles
The city of Lake Charles is currently having issues with water pressure and is asking all residents to turn off their water temporarily so that service can be restored. This includes dripping faucets and in homes with no water pressure.’
Katie Harrington, spokeswoman for Lake Charles, says the city is switching to generator power and working to build pressure back up.
A precautionary boil advisory has also been put into effect for the city due to low water pressure.
The city will advise residents when they can turn their water back on.
Sulphur
The city of Sulphur has issued a precautionary boil advisory for residents west of Beglis Parkway. Affected residents are also being asked to conserve water to reduce stress on the Verdine water plant which is currently operating on generator power.
Vinton
The city of Vinton is asking residents to turn off their water during the day to help the city’s water system maintain pressure.
They say residents can still drip water faucets at night.
Electrical companies are conducting controlled blackouts due to increased demand during the winter storm. The outages are at the directive of the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, out of concern that the power grid cannot sustain the current demand.
Read more from Entergy.
Read more from Cleco.
Waste Management will resume trash and garbage collections for Calcasieu and Cameron parishes on Wednesday, Feb. 17. Wednesday collections will be for Wednesday routes, Thursday collections for Thursday routes and Friday collections for Friday routes. Monday and Tuesday routes will be recovered the following Monday and Tuesday. Waste Management will pick up all extra trash and garbage at that time.
I-10
- The de-icing of the westbound lanes of I-10 near the state lines has been completed.
- Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso is reminding drivers that when traffic lights are out, intersections are to be treated as four-way stops.
- Calcasieu Parish offices and services will be closed Wednesday, February 17. The transit system will be suspended. The Residential Solid Waste Convenience Centers in Lake Charles and Sulphur will also be closed.
- Catholic Charities Southwest Louisiana’s Food Drive-through Distribution at St. Mary’s of the Lake in Big Lake has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. - noon on Thursday, Feb. 18. Please bring CCSWLA Registration Cards.
- Douglas Fournet Lake Charles VA Clinic will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 17.
- City of Lake Charles offices and services will be closed Wednesday, February 17. The transit system will be suspended and trash and garbage pickup will not run.
- Memorial Health System will return to normal operations on several campuses on Wednesday, Feb. 17: Memorial Hospital, Archer Institute, and Memorial for Women. Moss Memorial Health Clinic and other offsite clinics not located at Memorial Hospital or Memorial for Women will remain closed until power across the city becomes more reliable. Patients with appointments are being contacted.
- West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital will resume outpatient services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. All WCCH clinics will remain closed. Clinic patients originally scheduled for an appointment on Wednesday will be contacted by clinic staff about rescheduling.
Allen Parish has lifted its stay-at-home order.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.