FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A frigid start to the day, sunshine returns today, but rain not far away

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The coldest temperatures we have seen since Christmas Eve of 1989 when we had temperatures back into the lower teens. Winds are blowing out there as well and that is adding another issue to the mix as we have Wind Chill Advisory and Warnings in effect until Noon today.
If you don’t have to go out this morning please don’t as we are still dealing with icy roads as everything that melted yesterday afternoon has frozen into a solid sheet of ice this morning. It will take it a while to unthaw today as well as we struggle to reach the freezing mark as winds continue out of the north and northwesterly direction off a cold snow pack across eastern Texas. The one good thing is that we will have plenty of sunshine this afternoon and that should help to melt some of the ice and slush off the roads once again, but that may not be until lunchtime or so. There is also a slight chance of some snow showers and flurries this morning across portions of Southwest Louisiana thanks to some lake effect snow, but that will come to an end as we near sunrise. It won’t amount to anything, but if you are up early don’t be surprised if you see some. Highs this afternoon as mentioned above struggle to reach the freezing mark with many areas in the lower 30′s, we do look to unthaw as we head into our Wednesday, but that comes at the price of some rain.
Heading overnight temperatures once again drop back into the lower and middle 20′s for the region, but we are also watching a system back to the west that will be moving in during the morning hours and throughout the day. What will be interesting is that some of the precipitation especially north of I-10 may start out as some sleet and freezing rain with temperatures at or right below freezing. Expect that to transition to rain for the majority of us by mid morning as warmer air arrives and we slowly climb into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s throughout the day. At this time it doesn’t look to be a big concern as temperatures warm above the freezing mark, but for those north of I-10 pay close attention to the forecast throughout the morning. Temperatures take a tumble once again into Thursday morning and for areas north it could end as a little sleet or freezing rain once again. Once again impacts look to be much lower with this system and of course the 7Stormteam will provide you with the latest as the day goes on.
Into Friday we see more sunshine after another freeze in the morning, but that will be one of the last cool days we see as we start a warming trend into the weekend and next week. If you are tired of the cold then I have good news for you because by the end of the weekend and into next week highs climb into the upper 60′s to near 70 with the next chance of rain Sunday night into Monday. Stay inside once again today if you can especially this morning and if you can’t make sure to bundle up.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
