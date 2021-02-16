FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A frigid start to the day, sunshine returns today, but rain not far away

If you don’t have to go out this morning please don’t as we are still dealing with icy roads as everything that melted yesterday afternoon has frozen into a solid sheet of ice this morning. It will take it a while to unthaw today as well as we struggle to reach the freezing mark as winds continue out of the north and northwesterly direction off a cold snow pack across eastern Texas. The one good thing is that we will have plenty of sunshine this afternoon and that should help to melt some of the ice and slush off the roads once again, but that may not be until lunchtime or so. There is also a slight chance of some snow showers and flurries this morning across portions of Southwest Louisiana thanks to some lake effect snow, but that will come to an end as we near sunrise. It won’t amount to anything, but if you are up early don’t be surprised if you see some. Highs this afternoon as mentioned above struggle to reach the freezing mark with many areas in the lower 30′s, we do look to unthaw as we head into our Wednesday, but that comes at the price of some rain.