FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another round of freezing rain likely beginning early Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected we had a very cold start to our Tuesday with temperatures into the upper single digits north of I-10 to the upper teens at the coast. We did warmup nicely during the afternoon with some areas reaching the mid to upper 30s. But after sunset the combination of clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to plummet this evening and that will lead to a freeze on all surfaces again tonight.
Temperatures will reach the lowest levels around midnight then clouds return and stop the cooling and we may gradually warm through sunrise. Clouds will increase ahead of an upper level disturbance coming in from the southwest. Precipitation will begin after 2 a.m. and will be in the form of freezing rain in most areas. But closer to sunrise, temperatures will climb above freezing in areas south of I-10 and that will allow the precipitation to switch back to rain.
However areas north of I-10 may never climb above freezing and that will keep the threat of freezing rain going. Areas north of I-10 could see up to 0.5″ of freezing rain and sleet by Wednesday evening. Areas south of I-10 may see freezing rain and sleet again Wednesday night into Thursday morning as temperatures drop again.
This is another very complex forecast and one where a change of just a few degrees in temperature could mean drastically different results. But based on Monday’s system the odds of significant ice is high across Allen, Beauregard, and Vernon parishes for sure; and may extend south of I-10.
As the precipitation comes to an end Thursday we may see snow especially north of I-10; that too will depend on the temperature of the air above us more so than the temperature at the ground. Plan to stay off of the roads tonight and travel should be limited or avoided through at least Thursday especially if we end up seeing more winter precipitation. Continue to monitor our forecasts for updates over the next 24 to 36 hours as changes are likely...
