Electrical companies ask customers to conserve energy

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - All of Southwest Louisiana’s electrical companies are asking their customers to conserve electricity as the area braces for another night of bitter cold.
Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op is warning its southernmost customers to prepare for power outages Tuesday morning.
Since Hurricane Laura, JDEC electricity south of the Intracoastal Waterway has been powered generators fueled with propane, however liquid propane trucks are unable to travel in the icy weather.
“We are expecting our generators at the substations to run out of gas by Tuesday morning,” said JDEC General Manager Mike Heinen. “We are working with local officials and the supplier to get those deliveries as safely and quickly as possible.”
The Fulton substation was refueled as a temporary measure but is expected to run out of gas again in 4-5 hours. The remaining substations south of Intercoastal Canal are expected to run out of fuel by 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Conserving electricity
Entergy Louisiana and other companies are asking customers to voluntarily reduce their electricity usage, especially until 9 p.m. Monday evening.
“This unusual request is due to the demand for electricity potentially exceeding the available generation due to the extreme cold and weather conditions currently impacting our service territory,” Entergy said in a statement. “Current load forecasts are approaching an all-time peak, even greater than those experienced during the polar vortex of January 2019.”
Entergy officials say the company was asked to to make the request by its reliability coordinator, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator.
The request does not apply to elderly customers or those with special health concerns.
“Our transmission and grid operators are asking us to conserve electric demand usage due to the extremely cold temperatures,” said BECi General Manager Kevin Turner. “Our electric cooperative is working hard in these harsh conditions to restore and maintain power, but we all have to do our part to keep the power on,” said Turner.
Entergy suggested the following tips:
- Lower the central thermostat to 68 degrees and adjust window units accordingly.
- Use energy-efficient ceiling fans and portable fans to circulate air to help with your comfort.
- Open blinds, drapes and curtains to let in warmth from the sun.
- Delay laundry, washing dishes, bathing and other non-essential uses of electricity until this appeal for conservation has ended.
- Wash clothes with cold water, cook foods at the lowest possible setting and refrain from opening the oven door while baking.
- Don’t allow warmed air to escape from the home.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.