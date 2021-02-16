DOTD warns drivers as icy conditions on roads continue

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -With ice and slush on the roads, driving in these conditions can prove to be hazardous.
Since Friday, Louisiana DOTD has gone through roads and highways treating them with salt and brine, though secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson says making sure they’re driveable throughout this freeze is a completely different story.
“The reality is that we know that we’re not going to be able to maintain bridges over the long haul and we have a double whammy if you will, of a freeze event happening as well as another coming up on the heels of this with a very little window to warm up the roads.”
They do have crews available 24/7 to make sure roads stay driveable.
“The reality is once we lose them to ice, the effectiveness of those treatments diminish, and ironically the more people that drive on the roads tend to help it, but again you also have the uncertainty of black ice.”
With Baton Rouge and the Atchafalaya basin already closed, Wilson says drivers in Lake Charles may not get where they need to go, especially with experts already warning for a refreeze.
“If you were to cross the I-10 bridge in Lake Charles, or 210 you might not get to your destination, so I would encourage drivers not to assume just because 210 in the Lake Charles bridge are currently open, you’re able to get everywhere else you need to go. Knowing that we’re going to have a back to back, there’s a good chance that roads will not thoroughly defrost and then refreeze overnight. And so because you think it’s over Tuesday afternoon you may wake up to more icy conditions Wednesday.”
