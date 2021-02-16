City of Lake Charles asks residents to temporarily turn off water; issue boil advisory

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The city of Lake Charles has asked residents to temporarily turn off the water in their homes and issued a precautionary boil advisory due to low water pressure on Tuesday.
This includes dripping faucets and in homes that currently have no water pressure.
The city says this measure will help them restore water pressure to the area and will notify residents when they can turn their water back on.
Lake Charles mayor Nic Hunter said that all the city water plants lost electricity Tuesday morning causing the water pressure to decrease.
“Our water pressure right now is about 85 percent of where is should be. And that is improving hour by hour. We expect by the end of the night tonight [Tuesday] that we would be back up to the 100 percent,” said Hunter.
He said that the problem began with the power outages this morning. By early Tuesday evening - all the water plants are running on generator power.
“The unfortunate thing is we have to wait until all of our plants are back on Entergy power and we have to wait until DHH clears us.”
In the mean time hunter asks Lake Charles residents to help, “what we’re encouraging people to do right now is just turn off your faucets...we are not encouraging people to not flush their toilet.”
Freezing pipes still a concern, but hunter says not to worry, “you’re going to be okay, your pipes are not going to freeze.”
He said that turning your faucets off during the daylight hours should pose no issue as pressure is expect to be back to normal tonight. He also said that with temperatures dropping after sunset, it will be okay to drip faucets again.
Though, this doesn’t mean the water will be deemed safe just yet, “we are probably going to be under a water boil advisory for a couple days.”
Hunter encourages residents to look out for one another at this time and to check in on friends family and neighbors.
“We are a beautiful population here in Southwest Louisiana - we care about each other.”
The mayor asks residents to report any water problems to city officials.
For water main break: (337) 491-1483
For sewage back-up issues: (337) 491-1414
