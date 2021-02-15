Winter fun had by Westlake children

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Local kids took advantage of the winter weather to play outside despite the cold.
Seven-year-old Mason described the winter weather best, it’s “freezing.”
The cold didn’t stop this kid from playing outside with his friend, “making snowman, making snow angels, and sliding down stuff.”
“And throwing snowballs at each other,” added 8-year-old Kade.
What looked like a snowy winter wonderland was actually more like and icy-slush. One of the children said the “snow” was rock solid.
This wintry mix isn’t ideal for building snowmen or making the snow angels Mason and Kade hoped for, but it is perfect for sliding down hills. The two young boys slid down a hill outside their homes like as if it was a slide from a playground.
“It really is cold out here, but my mom said I could come out here ‘cause I have two jackets on,” said Kade.
Kade reminds those when planing a day in the cold, make sure to wear multiple layers.
