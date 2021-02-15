Thankfully, the cold weather won’t affect crawfish season too much

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While the cold may be affecting road conditions, water pipes, plants and pets, there’s one thing it’s not affecting - crawfish.
Crawfish season has been off to a pretty good start, and experts are hopeful that will continue, even with the cold weather. Kevin Savoie, Fisheries Agent for the LSU AgCenter explains, crawfish being cold-blooded, take on the temperature of the water.
“When the water temperature gets below about 60 degrees, they almost go into a dormant state. They’re not very active, they’re not feeding or moving around, therefore they’re not coming into those traps.”
He says this means a little delay in the season
“We’re at a point in February, mid-February now, where we have 11 hours of daylight, so the days are getting longer, water temperatures are going to moderate more. So, we’re going to have a little slow down in production because of the weather.”
It’s a temporary setback to a season that is already extended.
“The catch is probably going to be delayed or slowed down for a week or so, but after that we should warm up and the catch should be picking back up again. We’ll continue to see catches and productions increase through April and May, so it’s a pretty long season.”
Savoie says when crawfish come back is all dependent on how long the cold weather lasts, and how long it’ll take the water temperature to warm up.
