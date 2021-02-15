SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 14, 2021

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 14, 2021
By Patrick Deaville | February 15, 2021 at 4:03 AM CST - Updated February 15 at 4:03 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 14, 2021.

Braeden Keith Arrant, 18, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $1,000; disturbing the peace.

Christian Trujillo, 30, New Orleans: Federal detainer; first offense DWI.

Adam James Stanley, 47, Crystal Beach, TX: Theft under $5,000; domestic abuse; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Joquaylon Joseph Bernard, 27, Lafayette: Attempted instate detainer.

