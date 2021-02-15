NC GOP votes to censure Sen. Burr after impeachment vote

Burr said in a statement after the trial that Trump “bears responsibility” for the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Whatley, who served as an elector in the state Trump narrowly won, declined to link the former president’s behavior to the violent actions taken by his supporters on Jan. 6 but said “clearly some events would not have taken place” if Trump had accepted the 306-232 vote of the Electoral College in favor of President Joe Biden.