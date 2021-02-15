Moss Bluff home catches fire

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On Sunday, the Ward 6 and Ward 1 fire departments responded to a house fire around 12:30 p.m. on Goos Road.
Ward 6 engine 17, service 10, and FP1 along with 6 firefighters responded to a mutual aid request from the Ward 1 fire department for a house fire.
Lake Charles Fire Department, Houston River FD, Acadian Ambulance, and CPSO were also on the scene providing assistance.
No word on if anyone was in the home.
Ward 6 apparatus and crews were released from the scene around 4 p.m.
