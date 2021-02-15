McNeese softball announces postponements and home game addition

LAKE CHARLES—McNeese’s softball has announced two postponements and one addition to its 2021 schedule.
The Cowgirls’ scheduled game at South Alabama on Tuesday been postponed and rescheduled for March 31. It’s scheduled home opener against Louisiana-Monroe on Wednesday has been postponed and rescheduled for April 28. Both postponements are due to inclement weather.
Head coach James Landreneau has added another powerhouse to its already impressive home schedule by adding a Feb. 23 game against Oklahoma State. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Oklahoma State was ranked 11th in the NFCA preseason poll.
McNeese will open its home schedule by hosting its own Cowgirl Classic this weekend beginning Friday and running through Sunday. Joining McNeese in the tournament field will be Boise State, Memphis, North Dakota State, and Louisiana Tech.
The Cowgirls will host North Dakota State at 6 p.m. Friday in its home opener.
