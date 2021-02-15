McNeese men’s basketball games this week postponed due to COVID protocols

By McNeese Sports Information | February 15, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 3:15 PM

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese’s men’s basketball games this Wednesday and Saturday, February 17 and 20, have been postponed in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

The Cowboys were scheduled to begin a stretch of playing five of their final six games of the regular season at home, beginning on Wednesday against Incarnate Word and then on Saturday versus New Orleans.

McNeese (8-11 overall, 2-8 SLC) has yet to field a full roster this season whether it’s because of injuries or due to the COVID virus.

Information regarding the potential rescheduling of both games will be released by the conference at a later time.

The Cowgirls’ home game against New Orleans on Saturday is still planned for a 1 p.m. tip.

