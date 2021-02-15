LIVE WEATHER BLOG: Winter Storm

LIVE WEATHER BLOG: Winter Storm
LIVE WEATHER BLOG (Source: KPLC viewer)
By Patrick Deaville | February 15, 2021 at 2:37 AM CST - Updated February 15 at 3:39 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Here are live updates from authorities regarding the winter storm warning that is in effect.

KPLC 7 News Sunrise Live from Westlake

Power Outages

Calcasieu Parish

  • Entergy is reporting around 120 customers without power, as of 3:30 p.m.

Jeff Davis Parish

  • Entergy is reporting around 270 customers without power, as of 3:30 p.m.

Road Conditions

Allen Parish

  • Hwy 165 in Kinder at the Union Pacific Railroad overpass has reopened.

Outside Our Area

  • I-10 westbound at LA Hwy 415 and I-10 eastbound at I-49 are currently closed due to roadway conditions and multiple vehicle crashes. Westbound traffic is being diverted to LA Hwy 415 northbound to US Hwy 190 westbound. Eastbound traffic is being diverted to I-49 northbound to US Hwy 190 eastbound.

Stay at Home Orders

The following parishes have issued a stay at home order due to inclement weather conditions on roads.

Allen Parish

Viewer Pictures

You can add your pictures and videos from the winter weather storm to the archive below:

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.