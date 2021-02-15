LHSAA releases 2021 girls basketball playoff brackets

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The LHSAA released its 2021 girls’ basketball playoff brackets Monday. The championships will be held March 1-6 at Southeastern’s University Center in Hammond. The semifinal round will be split between the University Center and Burton Coliseum here in Lake Charles.
Southwest Louisiana has three number one seeds in this year’s bracket in LaGrange, St. Louis and Hathaway. In addition, South Beauregard, Jennings, Iota, Lake Arthur, Rosepine, Merryville, Elton, Grand Lake, Fairview, Lacassine, Reeves and Evans all earned top-10 seeds.
You can find the seedings and first-round matchups down below.
Class 5A-
(24) Sulphur at (9) Ruston
Click here for the full Class 5A bracket.
Class 4A-
(32) Beau Chene at (1) LaGrange
(20) South LaFourche at (13) Washington-Marion
Click here for the full Class 4A bracket.
Class 3A-
(17) Abbeville at (16) Westlake
(25) Church Point at (8) Iota
(30) Wossman at (3) South Beauregard
(27) Iowa at (6) Jennings
Click here for the full Class 3A bracket.
Class 2A-
(32) Oakdale at (1) Doyle
(30) Rapides at (3) Lake Arthur - 2/18, 6:00 PM
(27) Vinton at (6) Franklin
(26) Northeast at (7) Rosepine
(18) Welsh at (15) Kinder
Click here for the full Class 2A bracket.
Class 1A-
(19) Basile at (14) Haynesville
(23) Ringgold at (10) Grand Lake - 2/19, 6:30 PM
(18) East Beauregard at (15) Oberlin
(2) Merryville - *First Round Bye*
(6) Elton - *First Round Bye*
Click here for the full Class 1A bracket.
Class B-
(24) Elizabeth at (9) Stanley
(20) Negreet at (13) Bell City
(18) Pitkin at (15) Weston
(24) Pitkin at (9) Monterey
(1) Hathaway - *First Round Bye*
(2) Fairview - *First Round Bye*
(6) Lacassine - *First Round Bye*
Click here for the full Class B bracket.
Class C-
(12) Starks at (5) Summerfield
(13) Calvin at (4) Reeves
(10) Georgetown at (7) Evans
Click here for the full Class C bracket.
Division I-
No local teams in play.
Click here for the full Division I bracket.
Division II-
(16) Teurlings Catholic at (1) St. Louis - 2/22, 6:30 PM @ Hamilton Christian
Click here for the full Division II bracket.
Division III-
No local teams in play.
Click here for the full Division III bracket.
Division IV-
Click here for the full Division IV bracket.
Division V-
No local teams in play.
Click here for the full Division V bracket.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.