Gov. Edwards holds news conference as La. faces bitter cold

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a news conference Zoom to address the state’s response to Monday’s winter storm and future forecast that calls for more potential damaging weather.
This was the first time the governor has held a press conference via Zoom.
Governor Edwards noted the need for residents to limit power usage this evening to prevent the need for rolling blackouts.
Thousands are without power tonight after the storm dumped snow, sleet, and freezing temperatures to almost every part of the state except the New Orleans area.
Forecasters say bitter cold temperatures are currently on track to keep most of Louisiana below freezing through at least Tuesday afternoon, with the northernmost parts of the state staying below freezing for days.
The Northern and Central portions of Louisiana could face an even colder second round of wintry weather beginning Wednesday, Feb. 18.
