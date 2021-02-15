FIRST ALERT: Winter storm in progress now through Monday ahead of the deep freeze

The snow would come after the freezing rain, so travel will already be treacherous by the time the freezing rain transitions to snow, so you will still need to avoid all travel later tonight and through Monday and even into Tuesday due to the lack of thawing until Wednesday. Temperatures will head into the deep freeze territory Monday night with lows between 11 and 15 and wind chill values between 0 and 5. There is a Wind Chill Advisory for our area Monday night due to the life-threatening nature of this cold that will quickly cause hypothermia and eventually death for those exposed to the elements Monday night. This includes your pets, so make sure they stay inside for the duration of this cold snap.