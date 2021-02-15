FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wintry mix continues this morning, deep freeze for Tuesday morning

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Winter Storm continues to move across Southwest Louisiana this morning as we are seeing a mixture of freezing rain, sleet and snow as of 2:00 a.m.. Trees and elevated surfaces are under a coating of ice this morning as moisture continues to move through and will be around with us through the majority of the morning before tapering off around lunchtime.
Temperatures are very cold across the region ranging from the lower and middle 20′s for areas north of I-10 to upper 20′s to near 30 for areas along and south, but as we move through the rest of the morning we can expect these values to drop a few more degrees as heavier precipitation moves in. The forecast remains unchanged as many areas could pick up between a quarter and half inch of ice with some snow possible on the backside. Driving conditions are continuing to deteriorate as ice continues to build up with temperatures remaining well below freezing. Stay at home today if at all possible as we remain below freezing all day even though the precipitation will be coming to an end by lunchtime.
As for power outages we still could see some sporadic at times especially where the ice builds up the most where freezing rain last the longest and weighs down the trees. Snow still looks likely for many locations especially north of I-10 where they could pick up several inches by the time the storm comes to an end with 3-6 inches possible for portions of Vernon, Beauregard and Allen. Areas along and south of I-10 will have a much sharper gradient where 1-2 inches will be possible for Calcasieu and Jeff Davis where the warm nose may stay longer limiting the snowfall. Either way it will be treacherous to drive as roadways will become icy especially bridges and overpasses.
Once the precipitation comes to an end we then turn our attention to the extreme cold that will be setting in as we head into the evening and overnight as record cold moves in. Temperatures will fall quickly this evening and that will lead to a freeze on all surfaces into Tuesday morning so once again it will be best to stay indoors until late Tuesday afternoon, and even then we may not get above freezing. Lows tonight fall into the lower and middle teens and will be a great concern to our pipes to bust, so make sure they are wrapped up. In addition the wind will make it feel more like the single digits into Tuesday morning and a Wind Chill Advisory is in place as it may feel like it’s between 0 and 5 at times. Make sure to take care of your pets as well, because just like us they can feel the cold too so make sure to bring them inside or provide adequate heating to help them stay warm.
Into Tuesday we do see some sunshine returning, but temperatures remain cold as we will struggle to reach 32. So not much thawing will occur because even if we get near freezing or just above it will be for a short period of time. Then we head into another freeze by Wednesday morning with lows in the lower and middle 20′s. Wednesday we do look to thaw out and that comes at the cost of middle 40′s and rain as our next system moves through. We will have to watch for some sleet or freezing rain to mix in into Thursday morning, but at this time impacts look to be much lower.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
