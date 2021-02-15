FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wintry mix continues this morning, deep freeze for Tuesday morning

Once the precipitation comes to an end we then turn our attention to the extreme cold that will be setting in as we head into the evening and overnight as record cold moves in. Temperatures will fall quickly this evening and that will lead to a freeze on all surfaces into Tuesday morning so once again it will be best to stay indoors until late Tuesday afternoon, and even then we may not get above freezing. Lows tonight fall into the lower and middle teens and will be a great concern to our pipes to bust, so make sure they are wrapped up. In addition the wind will make it feel more like the single digits into Tuesday morning and a Wind Chill Advisory is in place as it may feel like it’s between 0 and 5 at times. Make sure to take care of your pets as well, because just like us they can feel the cold too so make sure to bring them inside or provide adequate heating to help them stay warm.