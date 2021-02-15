FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record breaking cold temperatures expected Tuesday

Into Tuesday we do see some sunshine returning, but temperatures remain cold as we will struggle to reach 32. So not much thawing will occur because even if we get near freezing or just above it will be for a short period of time. Then we head into another freeze by Wednesday morning with lows in the lower and middle 20′s. Wednesday we do look to thaw out and that comes at the cost of middle 40′s and rain as our next system moves through. We will have to watch for some sleet or freezing rain to mix in into Thursday morning, but at this time impacts look to be much lower.