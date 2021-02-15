Cowgirls fall to No. 24 Texas A&M, 7-0

HOUSTON – McNeese dropped a 7-0 women’s tennis match to 24th-ranked Texas A&M on Sunday in Houston in a match that was added a few days ago to the schedule.
The Cowgirls fall to 0-6 on the season while Texas A&M improves to 8-2.
The Aggies won the doubles point after Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith, the 39th-ranked doubles team in the nation, defeated McNeese’s Natalia Ballo and Sofia San Jose Moreno by a 6-1 score then Jessica Anzo and Riley McQuad beat Matilde Mulatero and Yukina Abe by a 6-0 score. Abe saw her first action as a Cowgirl in that match.
TAMU won all six singles matches to complete the shutout win.
The Cowgirls’ Carlotta Romito put up a good battle in the No. 2 singles matchup as she challenged TAMU’s Katya Townsen before falling 6-0, 6-4. In the No. 1 match, San Jose Moreno fell 6-2, 6-0 to Tatiana Makarova who is ranked 64th in the nation.
McNeese will return to action on Saturday when it hosts Louisiana Tech at 1 p.m.
#24 Texas A&M 7, McNeese State 02/12/2021 at Houston, TC (Chancellors Family Tennis Center)
Singles competition
1. #64 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. S San Jose Moreno (MCN) 6-2, 6-0
2. Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. Carlotta Romito (MCN) 6-0, 6-4
3. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Matilde Mulatero (MCN) 6-1, 6-1
4. Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. Natalia Ballo (MCN) 6-0, 6-2
5. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Hanna Blinouskaya (MCN) 6-0, 6-0
6. Isa Di Laura (TAMU) def. Yukina Abe (MCN) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles competition
1. Renee McBryde/Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) vs. Carlotta Romito/Hanna Blinouskaya (MCN) 5-1, unfinished
2. #39 Tatiana Makarova/Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Natalia Ballo/S San Jose Moreno (MCN) 6-1
3. Jessica Anzo/Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Yukina Abe/Matilde Mulatero (MCN) 6-0
Match Notes
McNeese State 0-6
Texas A&M 8-2; National ranking #24
Order of finish: Doubles (3,2); Singles (6,3,5,1,4,2)
