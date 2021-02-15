Cowgirls fall to No. 24 Texas A&M, 7-0

The Aggies won the doubles point after Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith, the 39th-ranked doubles team in the nation, defeated McNeese’s Natalia Ballo and Sofia San Jose Moreno by a 6-1 score then Jessica Anzo and Riley McQuad beat Matilde Mulatero and Yukina Abe by a 6-0 score. Abe saw her first action as a Cowgirl in that match.