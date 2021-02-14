Use only reliable sources for roadway closures and conditions

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There have been multiple reports of people saying certain roadways, such as the I-10 and 2-10 bridges, will be closing, but as of now, that just isn’t the case.
Louisiana State Police Troop D says only reliable sources of information should be used when finding out about roadway closures and conditions.
Roadway closures and conditions can be found at the DOTD website or by downloading the 511 app on you cellular device. Residents can also dial 511 for information about roadways.
Any significant information about the upcoming winter weather event will also be posted on the Louisiana State Police Facebook page.
You can also stay tuned into KPLC 7 News as we will be updating residents on any significant road closures.
