McNeese Falls To League Favorite SFA In Straight Sets

Nacogdoches, Texas—McNeese volleyball fell to Southland Conference powerhouse Stephen F. Austin in straight sets (18-25, 15-25, 13-25) Saturday afternoon to fall to 2-2 on the season while Stephen F. Austin improved to 16-4 overall and remained undefeated in league play at 4-0.
The Cowgirls were once again playing without starters Regan Stiawalt and Alexis Lambert, who lead the McNeese offense.
Kendall Glueck and Baylee Laskoskie led the Cowgirl attack with five kills each. Lauren Burt and Jaiden Kennedy who each had three.
Setter Caitlin Sharrock led the Cowgirls in digs with nine and assists with 12.
SFA’s Leah Powell surpassed all players with a total of 14 kills and 15 points while Taya Mitchell led with a .545 hitting percent.
McNeese will take a 10-day break before returning home to host Central Arkansas on Feb. 23.
