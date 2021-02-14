Experts weigh in on how to protect your water pipes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Being without water overnight in the cold is something every household would rather avoid.
Getting your hands on properly cut insulation may be difficult to find if you haven’t purchased it yet.
Derrick Guidry, owner of Dependable Drain Cleaning and Plumbing Repairs says you should cut any insulation you can find and properly wrap exposed water pipes before running drips in your home. If you don’t, he says finding a plumber in this freeze may not be that easy.
”Then not having water in some instance, because like I say, things are going to be crazy. You’re more than likely not going to find a plumber just like that. Then you’re going to be overnight without water. So, it’s just better to run the water.”
Instead of a drip, Guidry recommends running a small stream of warm water to keep the water flow continuous.
Tonight on Nightcast, we’ll have more from the Director of Public Works for Calcasieu Parish on why he says they’re not expecting water to “run out” in this freeze.
