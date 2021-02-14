Cowboys continue to write Hollywood script with 40-37 double-OT win over Tarleton State

“It was only fitting that it would end in the fashion that it did,” said first-year head coach Frank Wilson. “So resilient. So tough. A never say die spirit. A winner’s mentality. A team that refused to lose. We told our team we can’t win it in the first quarter. Can’t win it in the second and can’t win it in the third. We had a good first quarter and they tied it at the half. We fell behind and then was tested. Really tested your fortitude. Really tested your mentals. I could not be more proud of this coaching staff. I could not be more proud of this football team for its resiliency, perseverance and determination to claim victory.”