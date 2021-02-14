Cowboys come up short in loss to NSU

NATCHITOCHES – McNeese’s Zach Scott’s game-tying three-point field goal with three seconds to play was stripped away by Northwestern State’s Carvell Teasett before the shot went up and secured a 69-66 win for the Demons in Southland Conference men’s basketball action on Saturday afternoon.
The loss drops the Cowboys to 8-11 overall and 2-8 in league play and ends a five-game road swing with a 2-3 mark. NSU improved to 7-14 on the year and 6-4 in league play while winning its fifth straight game.
Carlos Rosario scored a career-high 20 points on 9 of 12 shooting while KeyShawn Feazell added 14 points and nine rebounds. Braelon Bush, who started at the point guard position after A.J. Lawson was ruled out due to an injured ankle he suffered on Friday in practice, added 11 assists.
McNeese trailed 27-23 at the half after the Demons finished off the final 5:57 on the clock with a 13-2 run.
The Cowboys opened the second half on a 14-6 run and grabbed a 37-33 lead with 15:51 to play. NSU rallied back to up 42-39 off a Teasett three-pointer but Jeremy Harrell sank a trey for the Cowboys 27 seconds later to tie the game 42-42 with 13:11 to play.
Harrell gave the Cowboys a 46-44 lead after a jumper with 11:45 to play. The two teams matched scores for the next five minutes. A Harwin Francois three-pointer put the Cowboys on top 53-51 with 6:33 to play but the Demons answered with a 5-0 run behind a Trenton Massner jumper and LaTerrance Reed three-pointer to put his team up 56-53 at the 6:01 mark.
Back-to-back jumpers by Rosario gave McNeese a 57-56 lead with 4:08 to play but Massner returned the favor by making two straight three-pointers to give NSU a 62-57 lead with 2:55 to play.
Feazell and Rosario scored consecutive baskets to pull the Cowboys to within 62-61 with 1:27 remaining but a three-pointer by NSU’s Brian White gave the Demons a four-point lead at 65-61 with under a minute to play. White added two free throws 30 seconds later to put the Demons up 67-61 with 25 seconds left.
McNeese shot 51 percent from the floor (27 of 53) but was only 5 of 17 from long range for 29 percent. The Demons connected on 49 percent from the field and sank 8 of 15 for 53 percent from behind the three-point arc.
