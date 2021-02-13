Winter Weather - What you need to know and Photo Gallery

Hospitals
· CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana is cancelling all outpatient and elective services – including surgeries and diagnostic procedures scheduled for Feb. 15 and 16, at CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital and CHRISTUS Ochsner Lake Area Hospital. Affected patients will be contacted for a reschedule date. Anyone with questions can call, 337.431.7887.
- Ochsner CHRSTUS Health Centers in Lake Charles will also close on Monday Feb. 15 and 16. This includes all clinics on the Lake Area and St. Patrick campuses, as well as Tybee Lane, Moss Bluff and Grand Lake. Ochsner Health Center – Lake Charles Urology is also closed. Patients with existing appointments for Monday and Tuesday will be contacted to reschedule. Patients can also proactively reschedule using their MyOchsner (MyChart) account.
· West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital announces the closure of some clinic/outpatient services for Monday, February 15. Patients scheduled for an appointment on Monday will be contacted by WCCH staff about rescheduling. A decision for Feb. 16 will be made Monday afternoon.
· Info on Lake Charles Memorial Health System can be found HERE.
Parish and City
Allen Parish stay-at-home order: “Due to the severe weather approaching the parish, a stay-at-home order has been issued by the Sheriff. This is to help protect all those who must be out in this weather to provide emergency services. The order goes into affect at midnight Sunday and is in affect until lifted.”
· All Calcasieu Parish Police Jury offices will be closed on Feb. 15 and 16.
· All branches of the Calcasieu Parish Public Library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15, and Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to the threat of severe winder weather and Mardi Gras. Normal branch hours will resume on Wednesday, Feb. 17. Materials may be dropped off in the Book Drop boxes located at each branch. No late fees will be charged during the closure dates.
· All City of Lake Charles administrative offices and services, including City Hall, will be closed during regular business hours on Monday, February 15, 2021. The closure is due inclement weather and the potential for icy road conditions. Offices will remain closed through Tuesday, February 16, due to Mardi Gras. Services are scheduled to resume on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
- Transit operations will be suspended during this time as road conditions could be dangerous.
- Trash and garbage pickup will not run on Monday, February 15, or Tuesday, February 16. Trash and garbage normally picked up on Monday will be picked up on Wednesday, February 17. Tuesday pickups will occur on Thursday, February 18, Thursday pickups will occur on Friday, February 19, and Friday pickups will occur on Saturday. February 21 for this week only.
· Citizens can keep up with City of Lake Charles news at www.cityoflakecharles.com and www.facebook.com/LakeCharlesLouisiana.
· Waste Management will suspend collection routes on Monday, February 15, due to weather related hazardous road conditions.
· All Cameron Parish dumpsites will be closed on Feb. 15 and 16.
Schools
· Glad Tidings Preschool will be closed February 15 and 16.
· Early Learning Center, Miss Ellen’s Daycare Center in Lake Charles Will be closed Feb. 15 and 16.
Banking
· All JD Bank locations will be closed Monday, Feb. 15 and 16.
Other
· The Pathology Laboratory at 830 Bayou Pines West in Lake Charles will be closed Fed. 15.
· Homeless individuals in the Lake Area will be provided food and shelter during the upcoming freeze thanks to local agencies - if you need help call 211.
· Residents are urged to take caution while driving due to the possibility of ice that is not visible. All Lake Charles public safety employees and public works crews will be continuously monitoring street conditions.
· Click here to check the latest road conditions http://www.dotd.la.gov/Pages/default.aspx
· Use extreme caution with fireplaces and space heaters. Keep flammable material away from heat sources.
· Check that smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.
· Practice generator safety! Make sure generators are hooked up correctly and never operate them in enclosed spaces. Click HERE for more on generator safety.
· Make sure your phone and other devices are fully charged. Setting your phone to Low Power Mode can help stretch your battery charge. A car charger will allow you to charge your phone in your vehicle in case of loss of power.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.