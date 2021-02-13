Sports Person of the Week - Ashtyn Lilly

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur Golden Tors have earned 15 wins this season and are poised to make a run in the playoffs. Senior forward Ashtyn Lilly has been the team’s spark.
“He’s going to do whatever we ask him to do. He’s moved positions for us this year,” said Tors coach Adam Coleman. “His ability to go and play multiple positions for us shows his competitive nature and how unselfish he is to go do whatever it takes to get wins.”
Lilly averages a double-double and has led the Tors in rebounds over the last two seasons. He’s also Sulphur’s leading scorer.
“I didn’t start playing until middle school and my dad played so he just pushed me to play,” said Lilly. “I just love the game. Started in 6th grade, loved it after that.”
In their win against Merryville, Lilly scored his 1,000th career point.
He said while the moment was special, all he was thinking about was closing out the game.
Ashtyn: “I was just trying to get back on defense. You gotta win the game first and then we can celebrate after honestly. that’s how I felt.”
Sulphur’s win total is the most since 2010. With a playoff run on the horizon, Coleman says this is a big part of the program’s growth moving forward.
“The school [has a] very rich basketball tradition, it’s just been a while and so these guys are getting us back to that rich tradition we’ve had here in Sulphur high school boys’ basketball in years past.”
Currently Sulphur sits
Ashtyn: “That’s the main goal is the championship and to get to the championship and win that, but if we don’t we still accomplished a lot this year.”
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.