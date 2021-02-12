Trey Anderson named McNeese Football Director of Academic Services

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese Athletics Director Heath Schroyer has announced the addition of Trey Anderson as McNeese Football Director of Academic Services.
Anderson comes to McNeese after spending the last three years as the Coordinator of Student-Athlete Success at Anne Arundel Community College where he assisted with NJCAA eligibility compliance, monitored student-athlete class attendance and compiled and reported academic progress and graduation rates.
“Very excited to add Trey to our staff,” said Schroyer. “He really stood out in the interview process. There’s no doubt he has the experience and passion to make a difference with our student athletes.”
Anderson will work with football student-athletes in their academics with advising and scheduling as well as assisting them in the study lab and will work closely with Director of Student-Athlete Services Megan Soileau and Assistant Director of Student-Athlete Services Sandi Rodriguez.
While at Anne Arundel CC, Anderson also worked as the director of football operations and assistant head football coach for two years at Carver Vocational Technical High School.
A 2013 graduate of Coppin State with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, Anderson earned his master’s in sport administration from Delaware State in 2016 while working as a graduate assistant for the NCAA.
From August 2013 to May 2014, he worked as an athletic academic support staff member at Coppin State then was hired as the school’s compliance coordinator from May 2017 to November 2018.
