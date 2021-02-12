Remembering Pam and Eric Ellender thirty years after their murders

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -For those who remember, it is hard to believe that today is the 30th anniversary of two high profile murders in Southwest Louisiana. Pam and Eric Ellender were shot to death in their home.
The murders of the Ellenders captivated the community over many years as family members tried to see that all involved would pay for their crimes.
It was Mardi Gras day, 1991, when the bodies of the Ellenders were found in their home off Highway 90. The couple’s 18 month old daughter was left alone in the house with her murdered parents.
Gary Littleton was Pam’s older brother and remembers the day so vividly.
“When you have a tragedy, especially like a murder, at a young age like they were, it’s a loss for a lot of people for a long time,” said Littleton.
In the years that followed, Pam’s father, the late Huey Littleton, and others delved into the details investigating and interviewing witnesses, to try to bring all who might have been involved to justice, just as Huey had promised as the bodies were brought out..
“He grabbed both of them on the feet in the body bags as they were coming out of the house and he promised them two things. He said,’I’m going to find out what happened to you kids and I”m going to take care of your daughter,’” said Littleton.
And Littleton says his father kept that promise. Though he believes there are others who should and will one day face justice.
“It’s tough, but everyone’s going to meet the good Lord one day. I’m confident that in the end of time, when everybody gets called to go home, they going to be judged for what they did. And I’m at peace that justice is going to be served one day,” said LIttleton.
The man who law enforcement identified as the trigger man in the killings, Christopher Prudhomme, died by hanging in the Calcasieu jail. Several other people who were alleged to be at the house or connected to the killings were convicted of various lesser offenses.
Littleton says they investigated everything they could without a badge. They believed some type of party had taken place either during or after the killings. Law enforcement officials never agreed with that.
Gary Littleton adopted his niece, Erica, who was 18 months old when her parents were killed. He says she is now married with children, has a good job and is doing great.
Coincidentally, Littleton says his sister Pam graduated high school with Rock Palermo, who was killed last week in a plane crash.
Littleton says every year on the anniversary of the murders. Palermo would call Joyce Littleton, Pam’s mother, to visit with her.
