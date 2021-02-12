Remains found in Vinton identified as missing Beaumont woman

Remains found in Vinton identified (Source: Beaumont Police Department)
By Patrick Deaville | February 12, 2021 at 7:13 AM CST - Updated February 13 at 10:07 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Beaumont Police have identified the remains that were found on Ged Road near Vinton on Thursday as 33-year old Kayla Rice.

Authorities say Rice had been missing since late November of 2020 and was 6 months pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

The Beaumont Police Department asks anyone with information about this case to call them at 409-832-1234. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS.

