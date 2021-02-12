No. 5 LSU opens season with shutout win over McNeese in 6 innings

LSU wasted no time putting up runs on the scoreboard. After a groundout by leadoff batter Aliyah Andrews, Taylor Pleasants stepped up and sent the ball over the right field wall. Then, Amanda Doyle put one over the left center wall for back-to-back homers. Later, Georgia Clark crossed home plate when Taylor Tidwell was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to give LSU the 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first.