No. 5 LSU opens season with shutout win over McNeese in 6 innings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 5 LSU had to wait through a 90-minute weather delay in the fourth inning but eventually went on to pick up the shutout win over McNeese in the season opener on Thursday, Feb. 11.
The Tigers (1-0) went on to a 8-0 win over the Cowgirls (0-1) in six innings in the first game of the Tiger Classic.
Shelbi Sunseri (1-0) handled business in the circle, giving up just two hits and striking out six batters.
LSU wasted no time putting up runs on the scoreboard. After a groundout by leadoff batter Aliyah Andrews, Taylor Pleasants stepped up and sent the ball over the right field wall. Then, Amanda Doyle put one over the left center wall for back-to-back homers. Later, Georgia Clark crossed home plate when Taylor Tidwell was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to give LSU the 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
In the bottom of the fifth, Sunseri led off with a triple to right field. She then made it home on a wild pitch. Later, with two runners on base, Ciara Briggs crushed a three-run homer to center field to put the Tigers up, 7-0.
Then, in the bottom of the sixth, Sunseri hit a solo home run to center field to give LSU the run-rule win.
CLICK HERE for more.
The Tigers will face No. 25 Duke on Friday, Feb. 12, at 4:30 p.m. and Central Arkansas at 7 p.m.
