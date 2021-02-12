Efforts ongoing to restore local wildlife following hurricane-related fish kills

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Bundick Lake was restocked Monday, nearly six months after dozens of dead fish were found floating on coastal and inland waterways.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries recently stocked Bundick Lake with more than 40,000 fish.
“Closed systems like a lake, like Bundick Lake. Those were very impacted, because the storms moved right over that area,” LDWF Inland Fisheries Biologist Manager Sean Kinney said.
Six months later and the work to restore marine wildlife now begins.
“Spare fish are not easy to come by. They can’t move back into the lake. So, in that case, we need to step in and try to reverse that process,” Kinney said.
A process that he says will be vital for marine life and coastal restoration in our area.
Bundick Lake, known for an abundance of sport fish, took a direct hit from Hurricane Laura, causing a high volume of organic debris to be blown into the lake. The decomposing debris lowered dissolved oxygen levels in the water and caused the fish kills.
”Depending on the amount of debris, it can be very extensive. The one here in the lake which floated upon the beach was extensive, and Bundick lake was another one that was very extensive.”
Kinney says restocking Bundick Lake is just one of several projects Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries has planned in the Southwest Region.
”Electrofishing sampling which we will be doing this coming spring. And that will give us a better outlook of what we need to restock or if there are any protective measures that need to be put in place.”
Though fish kills often follow hurricanes, what’s not common is the availability and direct access to additional fish. Kinney says luckily they were prepared.
“In 2020, we raised more than we needed,” Kinney said. “That’s a bonus for us to get a head start on restocking the lake, but I do have more coming in the future. Those will be largemouth bass, bluegill, redear sunfish, and catfish.”
Over the next few months, LDWF will be testing other waterways including the Calcasieu River, Vernon Lake, Anacoco Lake and the Laccasine Wildlife Refuge.
Since the fall of 2020, LDWF has stocked approximately 1,200 pure-strain Florida largemouth bass, 22,000 bluegill, 8,000 redear sunfish, 10,500 white crappie, and 50 lbs. of threadfin shad into Bundick Lake. The fish were produced by the LDWF’s freshwater fish hatcheries.
LDWF biologists are closely monitoring the success of the stockings in Bundick Lake, because the success of Florida largemouth bass stockings are dependent upon two factors – predator density and competition for food.
“Based on preliminary sampling results, predator densities and competition for food are low in Bundick Lake,” Hatchery Biologist Manager Kristi Bulter said. “I am hopeful that these factors, combined with the size, quality, and genetics of the bass that we are stocking, will result in a very high success rate.”
