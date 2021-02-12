Closures scheduled for Feb. 15 and 16

- Ochsner CHRSTUS Health Centers in Lake Charles will also close on Monday (2.15.21). This includes all clinics on the Lake Area and St. Patrick campuses, as well as Tybee Lane, Moss Bluff and Grand Lake. Ochsner Health Center – Lake Charles Urology is also closed on Monday. Patients with existing appointments for Monday will be contacted to reschedule. Patients can also proactively reschedule using their MyOchsner (MyChart) account. All health centers are currently slated to re-open on Tuesday (2.16.21). Should any change in the weather occur, information regarding Tuesday’s schedule will be announced on Monday.