Closures scheduled for Feb. 15 and 16

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Multiple organizations and businesses in the area will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15, and Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to the threat of severe winter weather and Mardi Gras.
Hospitals
· CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana is cancelling all outpatient and elective services – including surgeries and diagnostic procedures scheduled for Feb. 15 and 16, at CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital and CHRISTUS Ochsner Lake Area Hospital. Affected patients will be contacted for a reschedule date. Anyone with questions can call, 337.431.7887.
- Ochsner CHRSTUS Health Centers in Lake Charles will also close on Monday (2.15.21). This includes all clinics on the Lake Area and St. Patrick campuses, as well as Tybee Lane, Moss Bluff and Grand Lake. Ochsner Health Center – Lake Charles Urology is also closed on Monday. Patients with existing appointments for Monday will be contacted to reschedule. Patients can also proactively reschedule using their MyOchsner (MyChart) account. All health centers are currently slated to re-open on Tuesday (2.16.21). Should any change in the weather occur, information regarding Tuesday’s schedule will be announced on Monday.
· West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital announces the closure of some clinic/outpatient services for Monday, February 15. Patients scheduled for an appointment on Monday will be contacted by WCCH staff about rescheduling. A decision for Feb. 16 will be made Monday afternoon.
· Info on Lake Charles Memorial Health System can be found HERE.
Schools
· Glad Tidings Preschool will be closed February 15 and 16.
· Early Learning Center, Miss Ellen’s Daycare Center in Lake Charles Will be closed Feb. 15 and 16.
Other
· All Calcasieu Parish Police Jury offices will be closed on Feb. 15 and 16.
· All branches of the Calcasieu Parish Public Library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15, and Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to the threat of severe winder weather and Mardi Gras. Normal branch hours will resume on Wednesday, Feb. 17. Materials may be dropped off in the Book Drop boxes located at each branch. No late fees will be charged during the closure dates.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.