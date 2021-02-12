Cajun Navy volunteers assists SWLA with cold-weather supplies

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As temperatures look to drop to the lowest digits in three years, the race is on to help those impacted by the hurricanes keep warm and stay safe in frigid conditions.
“With the cold weather coming in, the Cajun Navy is out checking on families - making sure that anybody who needs to find some warmth has it,” said Cajun Navy’s Rob Gaudet.
The Cajun Navy has a stockpile of blankets and heaters which volunteers handed to those in need.
Some are still seeking shelter in vehicles, while others are living without some necessities; people like Peggy McClelland living in south Lake Charles.
“The roof and some windows have been knocked out. My bedroom window had been knocked out in Delta. And her window was knocked out in Laura, but the good lord is getting us through it,” described McClelland.
Volunteers delivered a heater to her home to keep her family warm over the weekend.
“We sure do appreciate it. I appreciate everything the Cajun Navy is doing for us. They have been our angels. They were able to bring us a heater and helping us with the roof.
Before temperatures dip and the possibility of freezing rain coats Southwest Louisiana, Cajun navy volunteers say there is still more work to be done.
“There’s a lot of homeless people still in the area, and the homeless shelters are full right now and there’s a lot of people walking the streets.” Gaudet conintues, “So, we are hoping to help those folks find places to stay as well.”
The Cajun Navy says if you need any supplies or assistance from volunteers, you can reach out to them on their Facebook page or at cajunrelief.org
