WATCH: Devin White takes victory lap on horse in Raymond James Stadium

WATCH: Devin White takes victory lap on horse in Raymond James Stadium
Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) walks toward the sideline during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (Source: Steve Luciano)
By Josh Auzenne | February 10, 2021 at 8:13 PM CST - Updated February 11 at 12:14 AM

TAMPA, Fla. (WAFB) - Former LSU and current Tampa Bay Bucs linebacker Devin White loves riding horses, especially when he gets to do it to in a stadium commemorate a big accomplishment.

He did just that on Wednesday, Feb. 10, when he took a victory lap in Raymond James Stadium after the Bucs won Super Bowl LV, 31-9, over the Chiefs.

Many will remember he did the same thing in Tiger Stadium after his final class at LSU two years ago.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.